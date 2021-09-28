They’ve made the most of being back together with a range of activities including a camping expedition to their camp headquarters at Waddecar, deep inside the Trough of Bowland fells.

Whilst the weather could have been better the youngsters from 1st Staining had a go at shooting and archery, canoeing , climbing and abseiling.

After a day of packed activities, they enjoyed a glow stick party around the fire in the evening. But that wasn’t all for the Staining group.

Abseiling was part of the activities

They also organised a second water activity at a reservoir near Preston. They were out on the water canoeing and kayaking but this time tried their balancing skills on paddle boards. The excitement also earned them badges. Meanwhile, beavers and cubs from 51st Blackpool had a creative and traditional afternoon on Blackpool beach using their buckets and spades.

Imagination went into overdrive as they made some brilliant creations, dug plenty of holes and a even buried one of their a volunteer’s feet!

Vikki Picton, volunteer, said: “We wanted to get them outdoors away from the meeting place to do something completely different and to be able to do all together and they had lots of fun playing on the beach.

Blackpool scouts learning to paddle a canoe

Scouts from 1st Staining in Blackpool try out a climbing wall

Blackpool scouts, cubs, beavers and leaders enjoying a paddle on the river

1st Staining cubs and beavers took part in a water activity