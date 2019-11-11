Blackpool schoolgirl makes a successful debut in the West End

A Blackpool schoolgirl has made her debut in London's West End as part of the ensemble for a musical comedy with a Western theme, with the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts.

Evie Williams, 7, from South Shore, joined the performing arts academy in December 2018, and travelled to London with her peers on June 23 to perform at Her Majesty's Theatre in the West End.

Evie joined the Pauline Quirke Academy in December 2018, and made her West End debut in June in "Trouble's A-brewin."

She performed in the production "Trouble's a-brewin'" with members of other academies founded by actress Pauline Quirke located around the UK.

By singing and dancing on the West End theatre's stage, the Anchorsholme Academy pupil joined the list of performers in a whole host of historic musical productions- including West Side Story (1958), Fiddler on the Roof (1967) and current productions of Phantom of the Opera.

Evie's mum Laura, 38, said she was incredibly proud of how far her daughter had come since joining the academy, and attributes the group to a boost in her self-esteem.

She said: "Evie used to be quite a shy little girl, but she has found so much confidence since she began performing arts.

"She's definitely got the bug for it now, she really is in her element."

Mrs Williams said Evie had recently attended a television audition in Leeds, which she "absolutely loved", and hoped further auditions could be pursued in the future.

Graeme Dow, headteacher at Anchorsholme Academy said: "We are thrilled to bits. As a school we are committed to supporting the talents of all of our children.

"Performing arts is a big part of what we do as a school to help raise childrens' self confidence and to reveal hidden talents, and we are thrilled that Evie was involved in this fantastic opportunity, she clearly enjoyed the experience. Well done Evie."