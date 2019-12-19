Blackpool schoolgirl gives up pocket money for three months to help the homeless

A 13 year-old schoolgirl from North Shore saved her pocket money for three months to buy toiletries, food and clothes for Streetlife Blackpool at Christmas.

Mya Worden, a pupil at St. Mary's Catholic Academy in Blackpool, spends most of her spare time volunteering with teenagers and adults with learning disabilities, and Blackpool police cadets.

Mya Worden saved her pocket money to provide Streetlife with essential items before Christmas.

She has extended her kindness to Blackpool's vulnerable young adults, by collecting toiletries, clothes and food to be given to Streetlife to help them.

With the help of her mum Emma Worden, she donated large amounts of toiletries, pyjamas, selection boxes, underwear, food, clothes and some coats.

Emma said: "Mya's dad Stan and I are so proud of her, she is a genuinely lovely person and loves helping others.

"She said she wasn't bothered about having no spends for months because the young people at Streetlife need these things more than she does."

Julie Foden from Streetlife Blackpool with Mya Worden.

Mya wanted to thank everyone who donated any clothes for her cause, and wished everyone at Streetlife a merry Christmas, Mrs Worden added.

Julie Foden, volunteer co-ordinator at Streetlife said: "Mya has put together a wonderful collection of items which will be given out to our young people at Christmas time.

"To be able to do this by saving her pocket money is an amazing, selfless act of kindness.

"Streetlife relies on these generous donations, and we are very grateful to Mya for all her efforts in collecting this donation."