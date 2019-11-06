Blackpool's Unity Academy evacuated following fire

A Blackpool school was evacuated earlier today following a fire.

The fire service was called to Unity Academy on Warbreck Hill Road at 11.38am to reports of a fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was already extinguished when the fire fighters arrived.

A spokesman for the school said: "Earlier this morning there was a small fire within the Unity Academy building. As a result of the swift and effective response from Unity staff, this fire was extinguished before it became fully established. Consequently, no children were placed at risk and no children or members of the school community were harmed.

"In line with academy policy, the Fire Brigade attended. Fire Officers complimented the academy’s swift actions, effective evacuation and emergency procedures and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances.

"Unity children are to be highly commended for the sensible and mature manner in which they evacuated the building and waited patiently in chilly conditions for the ‘all clear’ and we are very proud of their actions.

"An ambulance did attend school at the time of the evacuation to respond to a matter involving a member of school staff. This matter is believed to be unrelated to the evacuation of the building described above.

"Mr Cooke, Unity Academy Headteacher thanked all the staff involved whose quick thinking and swift actions have been rightly praised by the Fire Brigade and the students who demonstrated exceptional behaviour during the incident, despite the cold conditions."