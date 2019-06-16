Blackpool's Linda Nolan reveals her bucket wish list

Blackpool entertainer Linda Nolan has revealed her bucket list of wishes as she continues to battle cancer.

Linda is currently being treated for breast cancer but doctors have been unable to tell her how long she has left to live.

Today she told the Sunday Mirror newspaper how she intends to spend the time she has left.

With the disease contained and checks every six months instead of three, Linda, 60, is preparing to fulfil a string of exciting plans on her bucket list.

“The cancer hasn’t spread and that’s the main thing. That is the worry, of course,” says Linda. “It’s treatable and not curable – and the treatment is working well. The only side-effect is arthritis in every joint which is very painful, but at least it’s not cancer.

“You have to be optimistic. There are lots of things I want to do with my life. I’ve been given a second chance.”

Top of her bucket list is a trip to see her teenage idols. “I’m going to see Donny and Marie Osmond in Vegas,” she says. “My friend Liz Emmett has paid first class Virgin Airways for me to go in October for 10 days – me, sister Maureen and my best friends.

Louboutin shoes were also on my bucket list and now I have them. It’s all because of Liz who’s been a Nolan fan all her life and now she’s a good friend. She arranged my birthday and the meeting with Donnie later this year, and the shoes. It’s amazing.”

Linda is planning a trip to Lapland for her whole family including her brothers and sisters and their children. She says: “I would love to take my great nephews and nieces while they all still believe in Father Christmas, I just need to save up.

“And I haven’t been to New York since I was 15. We had two weeks there while supporting Engelbert Humperdinck. I’d love to go and see the Christmas Parade.

“To be honest, I’ve been lucky that a lot of things I’ve wanted to do, I have already done. But those things would be really special.”