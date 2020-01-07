Blackpool pub crawl to dream honeymoon cruise for Karl Fleetwood and Kelly Hardy
Karl Fleetwood and Kelly Hardy spent Christmas in the Caribbean - their cruise honeymoon which followed a dream wedding day at the Glendower Hotel.
Tuesday 07 January 2020 11:45
The Blackpool couple met on a pub crawl in 2015 whilst celebrating the birthday of their mutual friend Joanne, who was one of their witnesses at the wedding.
Their whole wedding day was spent at the Glendower Hotel in St Annes and they were very lucky with a day of winter sunshine. Photos: Nick Dagger Photography
other
The bride walked down the aisle with her stepdad to Louis Armstrongas What a Wonderful World. It was her late step-grandads favourite song and they were honoured to have the song played in his absence.
other
As a complete surprise to them both, Kellys stepdad had organised a bag piper to play straight after the ceremony.
other
The couples cocker spaniel, Millie, joined them at the dog-friendly venue where she enjoyed all the fuss from friends and family before joining the couple for photos on the sand dunes.
other
View more