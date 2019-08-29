Blackpool Prom Night Run raises cash galore for Brian House

Thousands of runners took to Blackpool's Promenade to raise more than £120,000 for Brian House Children's Hospice.

Almost 6,000 took part in the first Night Run event organised by Trinity Hospice and Brian House and officials were delighted with the reaction.

The number of people taking part in the 7.5 mile run made it the biggest turnout yet for a fund-raiser for Trinity and Brian House, which annually stage the likes of Colour Run, Bubble Run and Neon Memory Walk.

Event manager Kayleigh Penn said: “This is the first time we’ve held the Night Run and it’s our biggest event yet, with nearly 6,000 participants.

“We’re ecstatic that so many people wanted to take part in the event and are over the moon with the amazing amount of money that’s been raised so far.

"Sponsorships are still coming in thick and fast, but we’ve seen over £120,000 pledged so far.

"We wanted to create an event that generated awareness for Brian House, as well as raising vital funds for fragile children, that we have the privilege of looking after.

“Not many people are aware of Brian House Children’s Hospice, but it’s essential for many families on the Fylde coast.

"It costs around £1.3m a year to run the hospice, with an annual deficit budget of £400,000.

“Runners had a great chance to take a sdneak peek at the Illuminations ahead of Friady's big switch-on and were rewarded with a fantastic bespoke medal to commemorate their efforts, as well as a free t-shirt.

"We couldn’t have held this event without the generous sponsorship of (children's charity) Kentown Wizard.

“We’d love to say a massive thank you to everyone who got involved in Night Run, as well as our hard-working volunteers who make these events possible.”

The next event on Trinity Hospice’s calendar this year is the Neon Memory Walk, on Saturday, September 7. More details of all events taking place for Brian House and Trinity Hospice, are at www.trinityhospice.co.uk/our-events.