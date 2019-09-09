Blackpool primary school create unusual library to celebrate reading

A Blackpool primary school has celebrated reading in a unique way- by opening a converted double-decker library bus on the playground.

St John Vianney, on Glastonbury Avenue, Blackpool, opened the new reading bus on Friday, September 6, which includes seating areas and new books for the children to read.

Lili-Mai Bonell, Freya James, Sienna Bancroft, Madison Gunn, Logan Gunn and Dylan Hardy jump for joy at their new mobile library.

The bus, which was sourced from a private owner and renovated by Blackpool Design Coachbuilders, had been fully funded by the school using money received from it's work in supporting external school improvement projects.

Tessa Dickinson, reading leader at the school, said she and everyone else at St John Vianney were very grateful to the company for creating the new reading vehicle.

They held a themed “reading festival day” alongside the bus launch, where pupils wore festival clothing and staff dressed up as book characters.

Workshops took place throughout the day for the pupils, including an interactive story time, and visits from the Grand Theatre’s Phil Fairhurst and local author and illustrator Andrew Green.

Headteacher Elaine Allen said: “As a school and English hub, we are continually looking for ways to nurture a passion for reading amongst all of our children.

"This reading bus will provide an exciting environment for reading, one which can be accessed throughout the day, including break and lunch times and after school."

Mrs Allen said the reading festivals would continue throughout the year, with visiting authors, dedicated story sessions, library visits and external partnerships.