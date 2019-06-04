Blackpool Pride 2019: Armed police on standby 'to make a safe fun event for everyone'

Armed police may be on standby at Blackpool Pride at Blackpool Tower headland this weekend.

A spokesman from the Lancashire LGBT policing team said: “It’s going to be a bigger event and for your information there will be a reassurance operation for the weekend, which may include colleagues from our firearms department - but you will remember them from last year. It’s all to make Pride Blackpool a safe fun event for everyone.

Blackpool Pride 2019

“Be prepared to be searched on entry to the arena, support the security staff who will be extremely busy.

“Your bag should be no bigger than A4 size, no alcohol, liquids or food can be taken in.

“We will have amnesty bins at the entrance to the main arena. Please dispose of anything you shouldn’t have in the bins to avoid any police action.

“Don’t get yourself in trouble; you are here to enjoy yourselves.”