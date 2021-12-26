Jordan was tragically killed by a lightning strike as he took part in a football coaching session in Blackpool in May.

On their Twitter feed, a spokesperson for the police said: "Blackpool Police would like to wish this very special young man a Happy Heavenly Birthday.

"Jordan you brought lots of smiles to our officers at such a difficult time during COVID. As Jordan would say.. “Stay safe and Stay Funny” Merry Christmas."

Kindhearted Jordan was known for leaving sweets on police cars to put a smile on officers' faces during the pandemic.

Social media was also flooded with heartfelt tributes.

Sarah Melrose said: "I heard Jordan was born on Christmas day and he's been in my thoughts all-day. Happy heavenly birthday Jordan."

Steve Goudie: "An empty place at the table this Christmas. So sad for his family and all those who lost someone before their time."

Sarah Thomson: "Happy heavenly birthday, Jordan, and love to all your family and friends What a special boy with a big heart."