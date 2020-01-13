Blackpool playground to undergo £16,000 revamp

A Blackpool park has been awarded a £16,000 grant from a local charity to revamp the playground equipment in its park as part of an ongoing redevelopment project.

The Friends of East Pines Park in Anchorsholme received the grant from the benefactor who wished to remain anonymous, to install a new slide and safety surface and resurface the base of the playground.

East Pines Park in Anchorsholme will undergo a revamp after receiving a 16,000 grant.

The redevelopment of the playground will complete phase two of the park project, after phase one - the installation of a new pirate ship and basket swing - was completed in 2017.

Anchorsholme Coun Paul Galley, chairman of the Friends of East Pines Park, said: "We are so grateful to the funder for what they have allowed us to do.

"By completing phase two we will have a playground to be proud of, which will encourage more people to use our park, which in turn will support the Anchor cafe in Anchorsholme library.

The cafe is a training cafe giving employment chances to people with different needs, so this is more than a slide and safety resurfacing, it represents our park becoming one of the best in the area."

This Summer, park volunteers will also paint the playground railings orange and blue, to bring a more inviting feel to the park.

The grant award follows a recent run of success for the Friends of East Pines Park group, which has recently won "outstanding" in the RHS Neighbourhood awards, and has raised over £150K to restore the park in the last five years.

Work to install the slide will commence around January 27, with the aim of completing the entire phase two including painting by early summer.