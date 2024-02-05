Across the town, fourteen planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new holiday flats, a new taxi office and an update to the Showtown Museum among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

1 . Blackpool planning applications All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between January 15 and January 21. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . 73 Palatine Road, Blackpool FY1 4BX Application validated on Jan 15 for installation of wheelchair lift to front elevation. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . 114 Lytham Road, Blackpool FY1 6DZ Application validated on Jan 16 for use as 1 self contained permanent flat Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . 27 Bosworth Place, Blackpool FY4 1SH Application validated on Jan 16 for erection of hip to gable extension and a rear dormer. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . 41 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool FY3 9DG Application validated on Jan 18 for use of premises as a taxi office. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales