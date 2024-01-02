News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool planning applications from the Christmas period awaiting a decision including new homes and shop

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (December 18-Dec 31).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, a new shop and changes to Papa's Fish & Chips among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31

1. Blackpool planning applications

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31 Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 18 for discharge of conditions 2 (materials ), 4 (bin and cycle storage), 5 (construction management plan) & 9 (POS Payment) attached to planning permission 15/0632.

2. Kings Christian Centre, Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JU

Application validated on Dec 18 for discharge of conditions 2 (materials ), 4 (bin and cycle storage), 5 (construction management plan) & 9 (POS Payment) attached to planning permission 15/0632. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 19 for display of 1 internally illuminated fascia signs, 1 internally illuminated projecting sign and 3 LED displays.

3. 66-74 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1HB

Application validated on Dec 19 for display of 1 internally illuminated fascia signs, 1 internally illuminated projecting sign and 3 LED displays. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 19 for use of ground-floor unit as 1 self contained residential flat and refurbishment of the first-floor existing residential unit. Removal of roof of existing single storey rear projection.

4. 78 Holmfield Road, Blackpool FY2 9RS

Application validated on Dec 19 for use of ground-floor unit as 1 self contained residential flat and refurbishment of the first-floor existing residential unit. Removal of roof of existing single storey rear projection. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 19 for erection of a single private dwelling house with integral garage and associated landscaping.

5. Land to the rear of 91A North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NH

Application validated on Dec 19 for erection of a single private dwelling house with integral garage and associated landscaping. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Dec 20 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and replacement of existing single storey annex roof to a flat roof.

6. 18 Wilvere Drive, Blackpool FY5 1QA

Application validated on Dec 20 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory and replacement of existing single storey annex roof to a flat roof. Photo: Google Maps

