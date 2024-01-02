Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (December 18-Dec 31).

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, a new shop and changes to Papa's Fish & Chips among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

1 . Blackpool planning applications All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between December 18 and December 31

2 . Kings Christian Centre, Warley Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JU Application validated on Dec 18 for discharge of conditions 2 (materials ), 4 (bin and cycle storage), 5 (construction management plan) & 9 (POS Payment) attached to planning permission 15/0632.

3 . 66-74 Promenade, Blackpool FY1 1HB Application validated on Dec 19 for display of 1 internally illuminated fascia signs, 1 internally illuminated projecting sign and 3 LED displays.

4 . 78 Holmfield Road, Blackpool FY2 9RS Application validated on Dec 19 for use of ground-floor unit as 1 self contained residential flat and refurbishment of the first-floor existing residential unit. Removal of roof of existing single storey rear projection.

5 . Land to the rear of 91A North Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 8NH Application validated on Dec 19 for erection of a single private dwelling house with integral garage and associated landscaping.