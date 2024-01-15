Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include new homes, a new bar and new tennis courts at South Shore Lawn Tennis Club among other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Land at Warren Drive, Blackpool FY5 3TG
Application validated on Jan 8 for discharge of condition 26 (Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 17/0466 Photo: Google Maps
2. 15 Kingsway, Blackpool FY5 1DL
Application validated on Jan 9 for erection of a part ground floor part first floor front extension. Photo: Google Maps
3. 42 Read's Avenue, Blackpool FY1 4DE
Application validated on Jan 9 for installation of access ramp with handrail to front elevation and alterations to front entrance. Photo: Google Maps
4. 204 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3BP
Applicaiton validated on Jan 9 for part removal of front wall and extension to hardstanding to widen vehicle access. Photo: Google Maps
5. South Shore Lawn Tennis Club, Midgeland Road FY4 5HZ
Application validated on Jan 10 for erection of building to create four padel tennis courts with ancillary changing facilities, reception and spectator area, following demolition of existing buildings and removal of three trees (T1 Willow, T2 Elder and T7 Willow). Photo: Google Maps
6. 31 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG
Application validated on Jan 10 for use of premises as a bar. Photo: Google Maps