Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new homes and a bar

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (January 8 to January 14).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT

Across the town, nine planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new homes, a new bar and new tennis courts at South Shore Lawn Tennis Club among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

Application validated on Jan 8 for discharge of condition 26 (Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 17/0466

1. Land at Warren Drive, Blackpool FY5 3TG

Application validated on Jan 8 for discharge of condition 26 (Travel Plan) attached to planning permission 17/0466 Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 9 for erection of a part ground floor part first floor front extension.

2. 15 Kingsway, Blackpool FY5 1DL

Application validated on Jan 9 for erection of a part ground floor part first floor front extension. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 9 for installation of access ramp with handrail to front elevation and alterations to front entrance.

3. 42 Read's Avenue, Blackpool FY1 4DE

Application validated on Jan 9 for installation of access ramp with handrail to front elevation and alterations to front entrance. Photo: Google Maps

Applicaiton validated on Jan 9 for part removal of front wall and extension to hardstanding to widen vehicle access.

4. 204 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3BP

Applicaiton validated on Jan 9 for part removal of front wall and extension to hardstanding to widen vehicle access. Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 10 for erection of building to create four padel tennis courts with ancillary changing facilities, reception and spectator area, following demolition of existing buildings and removal of three trees (T1 Willow, T2 Elder and T7 Willow).

5. South Shore Lawn Tennis Club, Midgeland Road FY4 5HZ

Application validated on Jan 10 for erection of building to create four padel tennis courts with ancillary changing facilities, reception and spectator area, following demolition of existing buildings and removal of three trees (T1 Willow, T2 Elder and T7 Willow). Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Jan 10 for use of premises as a bar.

6. 31 Birley Street, Blackpool FY1 1EG

Application validated on Jan 10 for use of premises as a bar. Photo: Google Maps

