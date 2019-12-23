Blackpool park volunteers look forward to 2020 projects after winning RHS award

A volunteer group at a Blackpool park plans to continue the regeneration of its ward after winning a North West in Bloom award.

The Friends of East Pines park group in Anchorsholme was given an "outstanding" award in the neighbourhood category at this year's North West in Bloom, and is now looking forward to beginning new projects in the Blackpool ward for 2020.

The volunteer group was formed in 2014, and has since planted over 4000 bee-friendly plants within East Pines park and the gardens of Anchorsholme library.

Coun Paul Galley, chairman of East Pines park, is now encouraging more people to get involved in the latest developments in Anchorsholme.

He said: "I’m so proud of all of our volunteers who worked in all weathers to make this great North West in Bloom achievement possible.

"We started with one spade and two volunteers five years ago, and now have over 25 volunteers from all ages and have raised over £150K.

"It is a great launch pad for our future plans to take the park to the next level."

Coun Galley outlined his plans for 2020, which included the beginning of phase two works on regenerating the play area, re-designing the gardens, and further investment in the park's football team, FC East Pines.

To get involved in helping in the Park please contact Coun Galley on paul.galley@blackpool.gov.uk.