Blackpool Odeon closing date confirmed: When and why is the cinema closing?
Blackpool Odeon has confirmed its official closing date as Festival Park is set for redevelopment.
The popular cinema chain has announced it is closing its Blackpool branch on Rigby Road from June.
An email sent to subscribers read: “We are sorry to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close ODEON Blackpool from 5 June, due to the redevelopment of the complex.
“Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our other local cinemas.
“We would like to thank you for choosing
“ODEON Blackpool to enjoy the magic of cinema and we hope that you'll continue to be our guest at ODEON Preston, or any other of our cinemas across the UK and Ireland.”
Why is Blackpool Odeon closing?
Although no confirmed plans have been announced, planning permission was granted last year to convert the Odeon Cinema to a family entertainment centre, after it was revealed the Odeon's lease is due to run out this June.
Astringer Capital, which owns Festival Park, secured permission for activities including bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls and indoor sports such as tennis or five-a-side football being put forward.
What is happening to the Frankie and Bennies at the same site?
The Frankie and Bennies on Festival Park is said to be on a list of 18 eateries around the country earmarked for closure by owners The Restaurant Group (TRG).
The company expects it will save around £5m by closing the restaurants, along with four Chiquito restaurants which it also owns.
Any other plans for the site?
Austringer acquired Festival Park in 2021 and its plans for the site also include developing a new drive-thru Starbucks.
A new outlet for Mexican food chain Taco Bell is also currently being built on Rigby Road, on the site of a former car showroom, with capacity for up to 66 diners.
Club 3000 Bingo is due to open in June on the site of the former Swift Hound pub which was demolished to make way for the development.