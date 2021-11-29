Blackpool 'murder victim' died from natural causes, tests find as inquest is cancelled

Mandy Love, who was in her 50s, was found dead in the doorway of her Clayton Crescent home in South Shore at around 10.15am on Wednesday May 5, with a 61-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of killing her.

She was later released pending further enquiries – and then without charge.

An inquest was due to be held at Blackpool Town Hall tomorrow to determine exactly how Ms Love died.

Police outside Mandy Love's bungalow in Clayton Crescent, South Shore, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 (Picture: The Gazette)

But it was called off after tests shown the ‘death was due to natural causes and no inquest is therefore now required’, the coroner’s office told The Gazette.

A post-mortem examination conducted in the days after Ms Love’s death failed to reveal a cause, but further tests were awaited and ruled out foul play.

Police had been called to Ms Love’s bungalow home after getting a ‘concern for safety’ call.

A neighbour said she saw Ms Love, who had only recently moved in, talking on the phone outside her front door shortly before her body was found.

“She was on the phone outside,” they said.

“She went back in the house and the next thing we knew she was dead.”