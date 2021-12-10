Emma Cowley is planning to send some Christmas parcels to families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Manchester, where she and her own family received so much help earlier this year.

She is busy putting the parcels together but is hoping local businesses or other would-be donors could help.

Emma , 29, of Grizedale Road, Mereside, needed to spend more than two months in Manchester when newborn Ava was born in January with spina bifida as well as a life threatening cyst on her back.

Emma Cowley with little Ava

While little Ava fought a life-or-death struggle at St Mary's Hospital in Manchester, Emma and husband Dan needed to be with her, but their other two other children, Ella, 12, and three year old Reuben, had to stay with relatives.

Splitting up the family was tough, especially for little Reuben but vital help came from Ronald McDonald House.

Emma said: "The whole family ended spending nine weeks in accommodation at Ronald McDonald House, just opposite the hospital.

"Without them I don't know how we would have managed.

"We couldn't have stayed in a hotel, because we couldn't afford it, or spent nine weeks crashing out at the hospital.

"It was such a tough time, especially when you have a very ill child and you're worried sick about them.

"The staff went above and beyond and I just wanted to give something back."

Ava later had to battle through deadly meningitis but now, aged 11 months, her health is more stable.

The adult parcels she is putting together include items like shampoo, conditioner, body spray and chocolate for adults, and nappy and selection boxes for youngsters.

Emma has already received some donations and said: "Poeple have been very kind and I just want to thank them."