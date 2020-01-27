Blackpool media business raises impressive sum for hospice

A Bispham-based media company has raised enough money to provide care for children with life-limiting conditions at Brian House hospice for an entire day.

Partner Plus Media, based on Faraday Way in Bispham, spent a full month fundraising for the Bispham children's hospice, reaching a total of £3,500.

Staff at the company got extra festive throughout December with the aim of raising as much money as possible for Brian House, and delivered a cheque to the hospice on January 22.

They donned the most decorative Christmas jumpers they had, enjoyed sweet treats baked by general manager Lynda Gough, and took part in a "12 days of Christmas" raffle, all of which required generous donations towards their cause.

Staff members were invited to Brian House to learn more about how charity donations help the children with life-limiting conditions or complex needs there.

Dan Moore, digital coordinator at Partner Plus Media, said: "The warmth of Brian House and its staff could be felt instantly, and it was striking how beautiful and homely the environment is.

"Despite the challenging circumstances, Brian House promotes an exceptionally fun and loving atmosphere for their children.

"It truly was a privilege to see everything from their adventure playground to their sensory room, and we felt so lucky to have been shown around this incredibly inspiring place."