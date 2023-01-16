Ross Ward, who suffers from lung condition COPD and asthma, says the rented housing association home, on Bostonway, Marton, has been plagued by damp on the walls of the bathroom, the utility broom and the lounge.

He says he has complained to Blackpool Coastal Housing about the problem but nothing has been done.

Exasperated, he contacted a private surveyor who told him the damp mould made it unfit to live in.

Ross Ward inside his damp flat which isn't being fixed

However, Blackpool Coastal Housing says his case is not being ignored and work is due to be carried out this week.

Mr Ward said: "I’ve got a few health conditions, COPD and a bad heart, and the damp is making it worse. I really struggle for breath at times.

"I can feel it when it’s in the air, it’s worst at night.

“When the mould was at its worst, my partner managed to wipe it off but it’s come back and is getting bad again because it’s still damp.

"We’ve had these white crystals, which seem to be some sort of advanced stage of the green mould.

"The surveyor told us that the damp in the utility room is so bad in one of these rooms that the plaster will have to come off, which could take time.

"Every single room is damp, to a degree and I’ve reported the problems on numerous occasions.

"I’ve been told I won’t be temporarily re-homed if that work happens, which means I'll be stuck here with the dust and the mould.”

Mr Ward said he has lived in his home for six years and at first the property was fine.

But it seemed to be prone to condensation and despite efforts to ventilate the rooms, the walls became damper and then the mould appeared.

Mr Ward added: “If the problem had been dealt with sooner it would never have gone this bad in the first place.”

