Sharam Amin, 29, of Lightwood Avenue, Blackpool, was caught on November 12th 2020 doing 36mph in a 30mph zone on Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.

When he was contacted and asked to submit his details he instead gave a false name and address.

He was later caught out and initially admitted what he had done, but when he appeared at Preston Crown Court he changed his plea to not guilty and submitted a file of documents allegedly proving his innocence.

Thankfully court staff were suspicious of the documents and passed them back to police, who found they were forgeries.

On 20th January 2022 he appeared at Preston Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for perverting the course of justice.

PC Sean Erett, of the Safer Roads Unit, said: “Amin would have been eligible for a speed awareness course but thanks to his lies he is now starting 12 months behind bars.