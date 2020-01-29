Blackpool man in his 30s dies after being hit by train in Merseyside

Have your say

A Blackpool man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a train in Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to the railway in Bebington, Wirrall, at 8.24am on Friday, January 24.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "At 8:24am on January 24, officers were called to the line in the Bebington area after reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Officers attended alongside paramedics however a man in his thirties was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.”