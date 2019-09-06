Blackpool man happy to make his 60th wedding anniversary after being in hospital

Wally Thompson, of Blackpool, spent two weeks in hospital, but he managed to recover to celebrate his diamond anniversary with his wife Pat.

The pair met in 1957 as they went ice skating in Blackpool. They married two years later at St Cuthbert’s Church, in Lytham Road, and lived in Acre Gate, Blackpool. They have two sons and two granddaughters.

Wally and Pat Thompson

Pat, 82, who used to work at Burton’s Biscuits, said: “Wally, 81, has been quite poorly and spent two weeks in hospital. He lost his mobility so we can’t get out of the house, so we celebrated as people visited us and brought balloons and flowers. We had friends round for afternoon tea and one of our sons came round for a meal in the evening.

“We are happy to have reached 60 years of marriage. I was worried about Wally and one of the things he said to me on our anniversary was, ‘I made it to our 60th anniversary - happy anniversary’.

“We have done a lot together. We have travelled and gone on cruises. We do a lot of walking in the Lakes with an ambling club and I go line dancing, where Wally comes and enjoys the music.

“Everyone knows Wally from his time working with Blackpool Transport and being a conductor on the vintage trams in Fleetwood. He was also a sales rep for Twinings.”