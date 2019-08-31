Fireworks light up the night sky as the resort's Illuminations light up.

Blackpool Lights Switch-On 2019 in pictures

It was Blackpool's Lights Switch-On last night when thousands flocked to the resort for the annual event.

The Illuminations will run until November.

Lucy Fallon turns on the lights at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On 2019

1. Blackpool Lights Switch-On

Dance group Diversity

2. Blackpool Lights Switch-On

Sigma performs to the crowds

3. Blackpool Lights Switch-On

Sigma performing.

4. Blackpool Lights Switch-On

