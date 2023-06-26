News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
Blackpool houses for sale: Immaculate detached house on Newton Drive is on the market for average UK house price

This lovely property on Newton Drive is the nearest example of what you can buy in Blackpool for the UK’s average house price.
By Claire Lark
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:00 BST

That currently stands at £286k but this one is a grand cheaper at £285,000. It’s detached, spacious and a stone’s throw from Stanley Park. It’s on the market with Tiger Sales & Lettings, Blackpool through Rightmove. Take a tour and have a look inside…

