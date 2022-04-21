Blackpool hedgehog sanctuary's Jubilee dinner is founder's 'swan song' as she leaves resort

Viv Critchley, 74, who joined Hedgehog Rescue Blackpool in 2012, has announced her plans to retire from volunteering as she moves from South Shore to Liverpool.

The Platinum Jubilee party, at the Molyneux Drive Community Centre on June 5, will double as her ‘swan song’.

She said: “It’s going to be really hard to walk away after all these years but it’s time for me to be back where my family are. It will be very difficult to go, but everybody here that I work with and I love, their families are here, and mine aren’t. The M6 seems a very long way away sometimes.

Britain's wild hedgehogs

"There will always be something to keep me busy. I’m not going to stop looking after hedgehogs, or dogs or cats. I started off with Save The Whales in the Sixties and was part of a Liverpool endangered species campaign. I’ve got a long history, and I shan’t be going quietly into the night!”

The sanctuary, based on St Annes Road, will continue to run under the watchful eye of co-founder Jean Turner and other volunteers.

Viv said: “Once youve met a hedgehog and looked after one thats it, you’re a hedgehog person for life.

“It would be nice to think that in the future hedgehog rescues would all become redundant, but that’s not going to happen. There always going to be injured animals. I started working with Save the Whales in the Sixties and we’ve still not got the door shut on that. There’s always opportuntiy for people to get involved in things.”