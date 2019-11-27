Blackpool great-grandmother celebrates her 100th birthday with two parties

Have your say

Doris Birkett’s 100th birthday was a lively, musical affair.

Doris Birkett with her card from the Queen

Doris, who has been a resident at Pennystone Court, Blackpool, for 10 years, enjoyed not one, but two parties.

The first celebration was with much-loved family and friends at Elgin Hotel, in Blackpool, at the weekend.

There was plenty of music and dancing to mark the special occasion.

Then, on her actual birthday - November 26 - staff at Pennystone organised another party for her, which featured live music.

Doris Birkett celebrates with family and friends

Family is important to Doris, as she has four children: Les, Geoff, Hazel and David, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

She was married to husband John for 49 years, before he died a few decades ago.

She worked as a civil servant in London and then moved to Blackpool where she ran her own ironmongers business.

A spokesman for the home, in Handsworth Road, said: “Doris enjoyed a party with residents on her birthday and was pleased to open a card from the Queen.

“She likes classical music and red roses. She doesn’t watch much TV and she enjoys her own company.

“She likes to think about her husband and children a lot and she is very proud of them.”