Blackpool Gazette photographer Daniel Martino shares 15 of his favourite pictures from across the Fylde coast in 2021

Here Gazette photographer Daniel Martino has picked some of his favourite photos from 2021.
1.
January - Bradley's Bar at AFC Fylde became a Covid vaccination centre as pharmacist Zahir Patel holds the vaccine.
2.
February - A rainy day on the promenade on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown
3.
March - Herbert the troublemaker tortoise was sued by his owner Sandra Smith on the Judge Rinder TV programme
4.
March - Dr Jason Cupitt lights a candle in the chapel at Blackpool Victoria Hospital