Photos of the year 2021

Blackpool Gazette photographer Daniel Martino shares 15 of his favourite pictures from across the Fylde coast in 2021

Vaccinations, the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the Euros were some of the themes this year in the Fylde coast.

By Daniel Martino
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:07 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 10:12 am

Here Gazette photographer Daniel Martino has picked some of his favourite photos from 2021.

January - Bradley's Bar at AFC Fylde became a Covid vaccination centre as pharmacist Zahir Patel holds the vaccine.

February - A rainy day on the promenade on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his roadmap out of the coronavirus lockdown

March - Herbert the troublemaker tortoise was sued by his owner Sandra Smith on the Judge Rinder TV programme

March - Dr Jason Cupitt lights a candle in the chapel at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

