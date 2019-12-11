Blackpool folk urged to donate to Salvation Army Christmas present appeal

Time is running out for people in Blackpool to make sure no child wakes up to a Christmas Day without presents.

The Salvation Army’s church and community centre in Blackpool, on Raikes Parade, is encouraging the community to add an extra toy to their shopping list this year so that families struggling to buy a gift for their children can make sure there is something for them to open on Christmas Day.

The Blackpool Salvation Army team with some of the gifts already donated by the kind people of Blackpool

The organisation is appealing for donations this week to that it can fulfil all the requests that have come in from social services and other organisations within Blackpool. It is asking people to donate new, unused and unwrapped toys for children and young people, aged 0-18, to the collection point at the church and community centre on Raikes Parade.

The Salvation Army team will then sort and distribute the gifts to families in the area through its own networks, local groups, and social services.

Captain Simon Clampton, a member of The Salvation Army’s team ministry in Blackpool said he was delighted with the support so far from people in the town.

He said: “During the festive season, when many are enjoying celebrations with friends and family, others are struggling to make ends meet and cope with the added expense that comes with this time of year.

Volunteers sort out the presents at the Salvation Army's Raikes Parade HQ

“Our Christmas Present Appeal ensures that every child has the joy of waking up to a gift this Christmas morning and the local community play a key role in allowing that to happen. By extending your generosity to those less fortunate and adding an extra gift to your shopping bag this year means you are helping give a little bit of light during a dark time and for that we are incredibly grateful.”

Ideas for gifts include: for 0-3 years: soft toys, fun educational toys, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, CDs of music and nursery rhymes;

3-5 years: books, dressing up clothes, cars, dolls, action figures and soft toys, educational toys, CDs, DVDS, colouring sets, books, puzzles;

5-9 years: dolls and action figures, educational games and toys, stationery, CDs, DVDs, books, puzzles, word search, skateboards;

9-12 years: games and toys, sports equipment and clothing, stationery, CDs, DVDs, books, T-Shirts, gloves, scarves, hats;

13-16 years: CDs, DVDs, books, non-allergic toiletries, gloves, hats, fashion accessories.