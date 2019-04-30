Blackpool firefighters called to two cooking fires in Poulton in one hour

Blackpool firefighters were called to two cooking fires in Poulton last night.

Two crews from Forest Gate were called at 5.50pm to reports of a chip pan fire in a house on High Cross Road.

When they arrived, the fire had already been extinguished.

A fire station spokesman said: "The male occupant had attempted to put it out, but in doing so had sustained burns. We ask people to have a working smoke alarm and ideally get rid of your chip pan. Never leave a chip pan on unattended and change the oil regularly to reduce the chance of it catching fire."

The man was left in the care of paramedics.

Around half an hour later, firefighters were called to another cooking fire at a house in Grange Gardens.

A spokesman said: "A pan on a cooker had caught fire. Thankfully on this occasion there was a working fire alarm fitted and the alarm has alerted the occupant. The occupant was able to vacate safely and the fire was out on arrival thanks to the help of a neighbour."