Blackpool fire sends black smoke billowing into the sky

A fire in a wooden lean-to at the side of a house in South Shore spread to the kitchen this morning.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the rainy sky as firefighters doused the flames, in Primrose Avenue, with water jets.

Two fire engines - one each from Blackpool and St Annes - were called at 10.14am, a spokeswoman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

A video taken at the scene showed firefighters wearing breathing masks dampening down the badly damaged extension - with the usual red brickwork of the house left a charred black.

It was not immediately clear whether anybody was hurt in the fire, or what the cause was.

Firefighters tackled the fire in Primrose Avenue, South Shore

Several fire engines were pictured in Primrose Avenue