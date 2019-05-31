Blackpool FC release new "limited edition" Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bars - but they are going to cost you

Have your say

Blackpool FC branded Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate Bars have gone on sale.

250 of the limited edition bars are now on sale at the club shop.

The move is part of a partnership between Blackpool FC and the chocolate company in time for Father's Day.

But football and chocolate fans alike might be shocked at the price.

One 110g bar of the specially branded Dairy Milk Chocolate - which ordinarily retails at around £1.50 - will set you back £4.