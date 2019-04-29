Blackpool Explorer Scouts triumphed on mountain adventure

Have your say

A team of Blackpool Explorer Scouts took part in the Annual West Lancashire County Explorer Scout Challenge.

Competing against other districts from across the West Lancashire County, the Explorers were tasked with the Mountain Adventure Challenge.

The Challenge is a weekend of backpacking for Explorers, Network and Leaders, held in the Lake District.

Teams arrived on Friday evening and got straight to work pitching their tents.

On the Saturday morning they got their routes and grid references of a set of check points, from which they compile a detailed route card.

After a detailed kit inspection, they walked the route and camped overnight.

During a break they were given another set of grid references to return them to their original base camp.

There are three walks, where both the second and third walks can go towards the Chief Scout Platinum Award, if completed.

The activities are overseen by Mountain Authorised, and qualified leaders, and also include holders of the Summer Mountaineers Leaders Award.

Not only did our team win their stage two competition, they also achieved their goals towards helping them complete their Platinum Award.

Gang Show cast signed up

The cast have signed on for the 2019 Blackpool Gang Show and the journey to our next show has begun.

Members of the Scouts and Guides from Blackpool will be performing their annual Gang Show at the iconic Grand Theatre in the town centre.

This year the show includes songs from The Greatest Showman, a carnival including our own Samba band, a celebration of 50 years since man first set foot on the moon, songs and dances from around Europe and some traditional Gang Show sketches.

The show runs from Wednesday, October 30 to November 2.

For tickets, visit www.blackpoolgangshow.org.uk

Anniversary celebration

Blackpool Scouts joined in with the party spirit when they joined the first anniversary celebrations at a Grange Park community hub.

Membersfrom 4th Blackpool Scout Group gathered @thegrange off Bathurst Avenue in Grange Park, which is the Scouts’ headquarters for their weekly troop meetings.

The celebration day last Saturday was attended by many families in the community, along with representatives from the council, and the emergency services.