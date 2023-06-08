News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Blackpool 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest chippies in Blackpool that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings - June 2023

The Blackpool chippies with the highest consistent food hygiene ratings have been revealed.
By Jon Peake
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings in a row for good food hygiene.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times.

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These Blackpool chippies have all qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award …

See also: The best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor and Outdoor dining near me: 12 great places in Blackpool to eat outdoors reviewed by customers on Google

Below are the 'elite' chippies in Blackpool with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings

1. The 'elite' chippies in Blackpool with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings

Below are the 'elite' chippies in Blackpool with three consecutive 5 star hygiene ratings Photo: Google

Photo Sales
1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool

2. Acregate Chippy

1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
67 Promenade, Blackpool

3. Blackpool Fish Factory

67 Promenade, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
67-69 Harrowside, Blackpool

4. Harrowside Chip Shop

67-69 Harrowside, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Unit 1A Langdale Place, Blackpool

5. Mereside Chippy

Unit 1A Langdale Place, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
39 Layton Road, Blackpool

6. Merrycat

39 Layton Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
113-119 Egerton Road, Blackpool

7. Mr Chips

113-119 Egerton Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
42 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool

8. New Anchor Fish & Chips

42 Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:BlackpoolTripAdvisorGoogle