Blackpool cubs visit Pets at Home to earn Animal Carer Activity badge

Vikki Picton, Leader of the 51st Cub Pack based at St Stephen’s on the Cliff Parish Centre, North Shore, tells us about a recent trip.

The 51st Blackpool Cub Pack went to Pets at Home store, Warbreck to earn their Animal Carer Activity Badge.

They learnt many facts about the mammals, reptiles, and fish in store, and the Cubs had the chance to hold a rabbit orto stroke a guinea pig and they all looked for the camouflage reptiles in the tanks.

Pets at Home staff were excellent, and really engaged with the Cubs, and were able to answer the many questions they had to ask. It was a brilliant evening, enjoyed by all the Cubs.

The visit will go towards enabling the cubs to achieve their Chief Scout Silver Awards, which includes Seven Challenges, which are, World, Skills, Outdoors, Adventure, Team Work, Team Leader and Personal.

Scouts reach top of the tree at festival

For the last four years, Blackpool District Scout Council has been proud to support the Friends of Winter Gardens to continue with the upkeep of the building, taking part in the Annual Christmas Tree Festival, along with more than 50 other contributors from the community, writes PHILIP MATHER.

Our theme in 2016 was dedicated to the Centenary of the Cub Section, in 2017 we recognised the Gazette’s Scouting Snapshots, and last year it was focused on Mowbreck Camp and Training Site, Wesham.

This year we celebrated all our District Ambassadors, the nine challenges for the Chief Scout Awards, and a selection of the many badges that can be achieved in Scouting, while at the very top of the tree our Chief Scout Bear Grylls, along with all the rewards of the challenge, adventure, fun , friendship that Scouting can bring to all ages.

We hope that those attending the festivities, which also included a visit to Father Christmas, plus tombola and various stalls, had a great time.