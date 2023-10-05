Blackpool Coroner to open inquest into death of baby boy at centre of Lancashire Police murder investigation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston Davey was taken into care by social services in Oldham just six days after he was born. After some time in foster care, a court order was granted to allow social workers to place Preston for adoption.
He was moved to Blackpool on April 3 this year, but just three months later on July 27, Preston sadly died and a murder investigation was launched.
Lancashire Police said the boy was rushed into Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.
A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.
They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.
A Home Office post mortem has been carried out but police said the cause of death was awaiting further investigation.
In the week following Preston’s death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.
For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.
Inquest into Preston’s death
Next week, Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into Preston’s death to try and establish how the boy died.
The inquest will open at 2pm on Tuesday, October 10 at Blackpool & Fyle Coroner’s Court.
It is expected that Mr Wilson will merely open the inquest before it is adjourned to a later date while the police investigation continues.
The Coroner’s Court is not able to run a full inquest until the criminal investigation has concluded.