An inquest examining the death of a 13-month-old boy at the centre of a murder investigation will open in Blackpool next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston Davey was taken into care by social services in Oldham just six days after he was born. After some time in foster care, a court order was granted to allow social workers to place Preston for adoption.

He was moved to Blackpool on April 3 this year, but just three months later on July 27, Preston sadly died and a murder investigation was launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police said the boy was rushed into Blackpool Victoria Hospital in an unresponsive state and was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the death of 13-month-old Preston Davey on Tuesday, October 10

Police were notified and two men, both from Blackpool, were later arrested.

A 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old arrested on suspicion of causing and allowing the death of a child and child neglect.

They have since been released on bail while Lancashire Police continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the baby’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Home Office post mortem has been carried out but police said the cause of death was awaiting further investigation.

Police and CSI investigating the boy's death at a home in Staining Road, Blackpool on Friday, August 4, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week following Preston’s death, police and CSI set up a crime scene investigation at a home in Staining Road, near Newton Hall Holiday Park.

For 10 days, forensics worked at the address and gathered evidence – including what appeared to be a toddler’s cot – which was taken away for examination.

Inquest into Preston’s death

Next week, Blackpool coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into Preston’s death to try and establish how the boy died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest will open at 2pm on Tuesday, October 10 at Blackpool & Fyle Coroner’s Court.

It is expected that Mr Wilson will merely open the inquest before it is adjourned to a later date while the police investigation continues.