Blackpool cat rescue horrified after being called to rehome helpless kittens for ‘hiding behind sofa’ - and owner said she would throw them out if they refused

Cat-lovers at a Blackpool rescue were horrified when they were asked to pick up two kittens... because they were hiding behind a sofa.

Volunteers at Tender Paws were called to rehome the nine-week-old kittens from a woman who had bought them for £20 from a man just one day earlier - but wanted to get rid of them because they were frightened in their new home.

These kittens were also found dumped behind a Blackpool care home

Volunteer Jen Everitt said: “We started offering advice, saying this was quite normal and to try putting them in a smaller room and getting them used to the house slowly. She wasn’t having it. She said she wanted to get rid of them.

“She said if we didn’t take them she would take them back to the man and he would throw them outside, and that she would do the same.

“We felt like we were being held over a barrel.”

The rescue normally takes in stray cats to spay and neuter, and doesn’t rehome pets - but agreed to pick up the two kittens from a house in Central Blackpool on Wednesday.

The kittens, a male and a female, are now in need of a new home

Jen said: “I can’t explain how angry we were. They would have died on the streets. If a seagull hadn’t gotten them a dog would have, or they could have been hit by a car, or starved to death.

“We already have three kittens that were found in a loft and five kittens that were abandoned behind a nursing home (inset) and I have to hand-rear them.

“This is the time of year when so many are coming in. We’re not a national charity and we don’t get any funding from anybody. We pay for vet bills and worming - the first thing we do is take them to a vet.

“These kittens have come around brilliantly. They just needed some time.”

Tender Paws has a charity shop on Lytham Road, Blackpool. They can be reached on (01253) 283349.