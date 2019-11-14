Blackpool Carers' Charity announce challenge event for 2020

Following on from the incredible success of September’s mammoth fund-raising cycle challenge, which saw 25 riders head from the iconic Blackpool Tower to its inspiration in Paris, Blackpool Carers has released details of its 2020 Challenge event.

The 2019 event has raised a whopping £65,000, with the total still going up every day, And the team, based at Beaverbrooks House on Newton Drive, are already planning for next year.

Faye Atherton, director of quality at Blackpool Carers said: “Never in our wildest dreams did we expect the amount of awareness and fund-raising that Tower to Tower has brought us, raising the profile of carers, their inspiring stories and the challenges that they face.

“These incredible cyclists are now a part of our Blackpool Carers’ family and they have become a close-knit group of friends with each other too.”

Next year’s event is somewhat less intimidating, but will still prove to be a challenge. It is hoped that by opening up this type of cycle challenge to a wider audience, Blackpool Carers will welcome groups of friends and family to join the event in 2020.

Starting off at Dunstanburgh Castle in Northumberland, the ride will take three days and cover around 158 miles, taking in some iconic castles en route, including Alnwick Castle, famous for its starring role in Harry Potter, stunning Lowther Castle in Cumbria and finally ending at Lancaster Castle. Riders will also take in Hadrian’s Wall to add to the experience.

A Q&A session regarding the event will be held on Monday, November 18, from 5pm to 7pm at Beaverbrooks House, Newton Drive, Blackpool, with representatives from Blackpool Carers’ Centre and organisers.