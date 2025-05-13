A Blackpool care home resident celebrated her 100th birthday over the weekend and revealed to us what her secret to longevity is….

Gladys Hall from Blackpool is pictured on her 100th birthday and as a Land Girl during the Second World War. | Dave Nelson & submit

Gladys Hall, a resident at Amber Court Care Home, turned 100 on Sunday, May 11 at a party attended by all her loved ones.

Commenting on the day, Gladys said: “I enjoyed the party very much, it was a walk down memory lane seeing all my friends and family who have been important to me at various stages throughout my life. The sun also shone on us all day which was perfect.”

The birthday girl of course received a birthday card from King Charles II too which she proudly showed her guests before tucking into some well deserved birthday cake and prosecco.

When asked if she had any tips to reaching such a grand age, Gladys told us: “The secret to a long life is having a young at heart outlook, a zest for enjoying life and of course a love of whiskey!”

L: Gladys and Donald on their wedding day. R: A photo of the birthday girl with her cake. | Submit & Dave Nelson

Born in Sheffield back in 1925, Gladys was one of 11 children and as a young woman, she joined the Land Army where she was sent to Glympton Park, not far from where the service men were stationed at Middle Wallop.

It was there where she met her late husband, Donald Rhodes Hall, on a blind date and “the rest is history” says her youngest daughter Beverly.

At six months old, Donald’s whole family had moved to Blackpool, where his father was born, and so the young couple married at St Marks Church in Layton, near to where Donald grew up.

During World War II, Donald was in the Fleet Air Arm, mostly stationed in Cape Town, but after the war the couple were lucky enough to get a council house on Cartmell Road in Mereside which they eventually bought.

Gladys and Donald, now a welder, then had two girls: Susan, who has lived in Canada since 1966, and Beverly who lives in Blackpool.

Gladys with (left) daughter Susan and her husband Steven and (right) daughter Beverly with her husband Keith. | Dave Nelson

Gladys was a stay at home mum until Beverly was seven-years-old when she then got a part time job at Burtons Biscuits on the samples section.

Beverly commented: “We all enjoyed that and being the outgoing personality that she was, she also got the job of showing people of all walks of life around the factory, including Mr Garfield Weston! [a Canadian businessman from the prestigious Weston family]”.

Reflecting on her mum’s life further, Beverly said: “She was always young at heart my mum was, she never thought of herself as being old, at all, always kept herself busy, always liked young people.”

Beverly also revealed that Gladys received so many cards that a second birthday get together was needed to open them!

Well we’re sending you yet another Happy Birthday wish Gladys!