Blackpool biker Sam Cardwell, who died after hitting a road sign and parked car at 51mph in 30mph zone, had 'drugs and booze' in his system, inquest is told
A motorcyclist who died in a collision in Blackpool was found to have drugs and alcohol in his system over the legal limit, a coroner said.
However, during an inquest into the death of Sam Cardwell, assistant coroner Victoria Davies said the results of blood tests "should be interpreted with caution".
Evidence presented to the court, held inside the town hall on Tuesday, showed booze and drug levels were only checked during the 27-year-old’s post-mortem examination --- after he had been given a blood transfusion.
A toxicology report found that he had alcohol, cocaine and cannabis in his system at levels higher than the legal limit but Ms Davies said the results should be taken with "a pinch of salt".
Described by his mother as "loving, popular" and his "main purpose in life was to enjoy it", Sam was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday, June 19 before being transferred to Royal Preston Hospital.
He had been mortally wounded when the Benelli TNT motorcycle he was riding veered off the road while negotiating a bend in Ansdell Road.
His bike then hit a stationary Honda Jazz car.
Giving evidence, Sgt Andrew Hemingway, lead investigating officer with the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations Unit, said: “It was estimated he was travelling at 51mph.
“He collided with a road sign and then hit the rear of a parked vehicle.”
Ansdell Road has a speed limit of 30mph.
Further investigations into the crash site determined there was a defect with the road surface but it did not contribute to the crash.
Sam died from horrific chest and gut injuries, the inquest ruled, with his death ruled as happening as a result of the accident.
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.