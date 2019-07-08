Bispham Beavers triumph at annual trophy competition

Have your say

Beavers went head to head in a battle for an annual trophy.

The youngsters aged six to eight competed individually and as a colony for the Alan Barnes Trophy.

Alan was a leader with the 16th Blackpool Scout Group, now known as the 13/16th, based at Waterloo Primary School, who dedicated his life to encouraging and supporting young people in the group.

The competition is held every year at Blackpool Zoo.

More than 200 youngsters accompanied by their voluntary leaders from 12 colonies in the Blackpool District Beaver Scout Section based on a theme of Great Britain.

Challenges included crafts, playing a game in the Welsh language, and throwing wet sponges.

Congratulations to the 1st Bispham Beaver Scouts on winning the competition, and to 24th Beaver Scouts on becoming runners up

As a result of the competition, many badges will be given out as so many of the activities go towards gaining the Chief Scout Bronze Award.

It was a great sight to see so many of our youngsters at Blackpool Zoo, enjoying themselves.