'Bispham Banksy' creates artistic tribute to resort at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

A Fylde coast creative who was told he 'wouldn't make anything with art' has created a mural to bring a splash of colour to patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Adam Salisbury, 30, who has been called the 'Bispham Banksy’, completed the Blackpool-themed painting outside wards 34 and 35 at the hospital in memory of his late granddad, who he says kick-started his art career.

Adam and Blackpool Vic staff at the completed mural

He said: “When I was younger, people said I wouldn't make anything with my art. I believed them and went into retail for years, but four years ago I decided to take my granddad's advice and went into art full time.

“The experience of designing and executing murals like this is wonderful. I am so glad my granddad believed in me and encouraged me to follow my heart.

“I used to spend school holidays with him in Newton-Le-Willows and he would draw and paint with me. He really encouraged me. Because of his personality he lived a rich man’s life because he was so loved. He helped me so much and I had to dedicate this mural to him.

“Going to hospital is never really a nice thing, but if I can bring a moment of happiness to people in their toughest times, then that’s one amazing feeling and truly my greatest achievement.’’

Gail Bewick, a sister on ward 34, said: “I think it is absolutely wonderful. We have had patients sat on the chairs opposite the mural reminiscing and some of them showing their children and grandchildren it and talking about Blackpool.

“It’s amazing and we absolutely love it.’’

Gabby Webster, a Matron at the hospital, added: “We have a lot of patients with advanced cognitive impairment and we bring them here out of the clinical area to help them relax. The hospital has an amazing dementia corridor but it is a bit far away for some orthopaedic patients to walk to so to see the pleasure they get from this and how it calms them has been really humbling.

“As well as the mural, which is the icing on the cake, we have put in new lighting and new flooring in this area and it has made a huge difference to the environment.’’

The work was funded by the Trust’s charity, Blue Skies Hospitals Fund.

Kila Redfearn, the head of the charity, said: “When we saw the bid we were thrilled as it really does enhance patient care which is the charity’s main goal. Adam has been incredible and it will be a talking point for many years to come I’m sure.’’