2. Blackpool Tramway
Blackpool Transport is the proud operator of Blackpool's £100 million tramway. The four year project, which concluded in April 2012, saw the replacement of 11 miles of track, creation of a new depot and introduction of a fleet of 16 state-of-the-art trams Photo: UGC
3. Blackpool Zoo
Blackpool Zoo is a family friendly attraction, providing fun and education for all ages. Situated only two miles inland the Promenade, the park is easily accessible from the M55 motorway Photo: Shaun Wilson/Blackpool Zoo
4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach
The park is host to many records, including the largest collection of wooden roller coasters of any park in the United Kingdom. When it opened in 1994, The Big One was the tallest roller coaster in the world Photo: Blackpool Pleasure Beach
5. Avenham and Miller Parks
Elegantly landscaped alongside the river Ribble, with ponds, rockeries and a grand terrace and statues, the park cater for all the family Photo: UGC
6. Eric Morecambe Statue
Unveiled by the Queen in 1999, the slightly larger than life-sized statue depicts Eric Morecambe in one of his characteristic poses with a pair of binoculars around his neck Photo: UGC
7. Lancaster Castle
Since being established by the Romans the castle has been a home to monarchs, a place of trial and execution, and a working prison right up until 2012 Photo: UGC
8. St. Annes Beach
The beach itself at St Annes is a huge expanse of golden sand. The sort that is perfect for running around on and building sandcastles. It’s also a great spot for a paddle Photo: UGC