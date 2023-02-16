Betty, who became a household name on the Fylde coast at as choreographer and performer at the original Funnygirls venue in Blackpool, was at the town's Showcase International Ltd costume department – in dazzling attire - to celebrate her new adventures.

The new tour of the Betty Legs Diamond Show will see the flamboyant performer taking to stages all over the UK – from Aberdeen to Eastbourne and many places in between.

Betty Legs Diamond chose Blackpool to launch her new UK tour

Naturally, Betty will be bringing the show to the Fylde coast, performing at Viva Blackpool on Friday May 19 at 8pm.

So what can showgoers expect from the latest extravaganza?

There will be dazzling, high-kicking dance routines, jaw-dropping comedy patter, feathers, diamonds, glitter and glamour galore.

Betty will be accompanied by an elite ensemble of talented dancers, who will be performing super-charged and outstanding choreography.

Betty Legs Diamond will be returning to Blackpool to perform in May, as part of her UK tour

She said: “I’ve been doing this 46 years so there’s a lot of experience there.

"It’s going to be fantastic, I can’t wait, there’ll be a lot of high kicks, splits, all my usual things – and I’ll be hilarious as well!.

"We’ll have some of the great favourite routines – The King and I, Do Ra Me- and some new stuff too.

"You should see the dancers, they are incredible.”

Betty Legs Diamond is aiming to put on a show to remember

Betty said Blackpool was the perfect place to officially launch the new show and she was looking forward to return to Britain’s number one resort in May.

The larger than life character of Betty Legs Diamond was created by ace entertainer Simon Green, between shows at the Palace Theatre London during his stint in the musical On Your Toes.

Expertly honing a genuine gift for dance, comedy and impersonation, many of London’s most renowned and prestigious cabaret venues soon were inviting Betty to perform regularly to sell out audiences.

Betty soon became one of the UK’s top female impersonators and it wasn’t long before she was heading north to Blackpool and becoming a legendary figure in the town’s entertainment world, at Funny Girls.

