Yesterday (July 4), marked ten years since Bernie Nolan lost her fight with breast cancer aged 52.

Her sister Coleen shared a picture of herself with Bernie on Instagram with the caption: “Ten years…. No words…”

In the comments, Christine Lampard replied with heart emojis, whilst actress Chizzy Akudolu wrote: “Big love to you all”

Bernie and Coleen Nolan pictured together. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram

Born in Ireland, but raised in Blackpool since the age of two, Bernie and her sisters – Anne, Linda, Coleen, Maureen and Denise – went on to become the girl group The Nolan’s, with Bernie as the lead singer.

The group formed in 1972 and had seven UK top 20 singles over a two decade period.

Bernie left in 1995 to pursue an acting career, which saw her appear on Brookside, The Bill, and stage productions Blood Brothers, Flashdance: The Musical and Chicago.

In April 2010, Bernie announced she was suffering from breast cancer, and despite becoming cancer-free in October 2010 – after having undergone chemotherapy and a mastectomy – in October 2012, she announced that the cancer had returned and had spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

Bernie died in her sleep at her home in Surrey, on July 4 2013 and a funeral service was held on July 17 2013 at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool.