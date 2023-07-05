News you can trust since 1873
Bernie Nolan: ten year anniversary of

The decade anniversary of Blackpool singer and actress Bernie Nolan’s tragic death has just passed.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:05 BST

Yesterday (July 4), marked ten years since Bernie Nolan lost her fight with breast cancer aged 52.

Her sister Coleen shared a picture of herself with Bernie on Instagram with the caption: “Ten years…. No words…”

In the comments, Christine Lampard replied with heart emojis, whilst actress Chizzy Akudolu wrote: “Big love to you all”

Bernie and Coleen Nolan pictured together. Credit: @coleen_nolan on InstagramBernie and Coleen Nolan pictured together. Credit: @coleen_nolan on Instagram
Born in Ireland, but raised in Blackpool since the age of two, Bernie and her sisters – Anne, Linda, Coleen, Maureen and Denise – went on to become the girl group The Nolan’s, with Bernie as the lead singer.

The group formed in 1972 and had seven UK top 20 singles over a two decade period.

Bernie left in 1995 to pursue an acting career, which saw her appear on Brookside, The Bill, and stage productions Blood Brothers, Flashdance: The Musical and Chicago.

In April 2010, Bernie announced she was suffering from breast cancer, and despite becoming cancer-free in October 2010 – after having undergone chemotherapy and a mastectomy – in October 2012, she announced that the cancer had returned and had spread to her brain, lungs, liver and bones.

Bernie died in her sleep at her home in Surrey, on July 4 2013 and a funeral service was held on July 17 2013 at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool.

Hundreds of people turned out for the emotional farewell, including, of course Bernie’s five sisters. Also in attendence were Shane Ritchie, Roy Chubby Brown, Roy Walker, Cannon and Ball and the cast of Chicago including soap stars Ali Bastian and Tupele Dorgu.

