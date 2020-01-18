'Be happy' is the advice for a long life from Blackpool centenarian

The secret to a long and happy life is: “Do the things that make you happy.”

That is the advice given by Fylde coast resident Elise Harrold, who has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Elise Harrold, of Bispham, who has celebrated her 100th birthday

Elise marked the event surrounded by friends and family, who had travelled over from Holland, at the Great Places Housing Association-run Elk View Court in Ashfield Road, Bispham.

She had a party at Elk View Court on January 14 and was showered with cards and gifts, including the traditional special card and telegram of congratulations from Her Majesty, The Queen.

She said: “I’ve had a wonderful life and I’ve done everything I wanted to do and been to a lot of places. I believe you should do the things that make you happy and do what you want to do.”

Elise, one of five children, was born in Yorkshire but the family moved to France before returning to the UK when she was 10 where the family settled.

Elise with her family and friends at Elk View Court in Ashfield Road, Bispham.

During the Second World War, Elise left home in 1941 and joined the ATS where she learned to drive. She ended up driving a three-tonne lorry.

While in the services, she meet her future husband James Harrold and they went on to marry in 1945.

The couple moved to Dublin and had three sons.

Elise returned to the UK and moved to Nantwich but she was drawn to Blackpool for holidays and eventually moved to the seaside in 1963 after her children left home.

As a keen dancer, Elise spent many a happy night at the world-famous Tower Ballroom.

She moved to Elk View Court in August 2017 and enjoys the social events with her neighbours, who helped to celebrate her special day.

Andrea Herring, Independent Living Co-ordinator at Elk View Court, said: “Elise is a lovely lady and we were so delighted that we were able to celebrate her special day with her and

her family.”