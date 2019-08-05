Battle against hate crime

Hate crime? So does PC Ian Ashton.

It’s the award-winning copper’s duty to raise awareness, respond to complaints and do anything in his power to curb the incidence of hate crime on his patch – Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe.

It’s a big catchment area for one specialist officer but it’s also a labour of love, as Ian told members of N-Vision’s sight loss support group in highlighting some of the challenges he’s faced personally.

This year he was awarded the College of Policing Diversity award for his work in this area.

Ian urges others to recognise that hate crime falls under five distinct categories but takes many forms.

“You can be targeted for being overweight, for having ginger hair, for dressing differently,” he points out.

It can extend to those who are disabled or visually impaired – one of the reasons why the charity’s community services manager Maria Kirkland invited Ian to speak to N-Vision, the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind.

Ian explained: “I’ve got 26 years with Lancashire Police.

“I joined at 21, did the normal response work, 999 and non-emergency, before moving onto neighbourhood policing then onto traffic.

“When I joined I was single. I got married to a police officer, we had a child, 19 now, who has lots of disabilities so I’m very passionate about that area, too.

“My wife and I split up, then I came out as gay, and at that time there weren’t many people in the police service who were openly gay.”

Ian admits he found the lack of support very difficult as an individual.

He added: “I felt I needed to make a difference for people, no matter who they are, what they are, what they do, so I became the Equality and Diversity officer at Lancashire Police headquarters.

“I dealt with that for a few years before moving to Blackpool. My role, Hate Crime and Community Cohesion Officer, now covers Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe, a big area for one officer.

“I work with people who may have been victims of hate crimes, and also with groups and different communities, to address any issues they may have, and try to improve things. I still do operational stuff too.

“I’ve been in this role in Blackpool for around six years now. We know that hate crime happens.

“People become victims; we also know not all realise it.

“In the UK five categories cover hate crime: race, religion, sexual orientation, transgender and disability.

“That can be any disability, physical, mental health, sensory – hearing loss, visual impairment.

“If you perceive yourself or a friend or loved one to have been targeted for that reason - we want it reported.

“Hate crime with regard to disability is massively under reported. But it’s not acceptable and it should stop.”

By Jacqui Morley