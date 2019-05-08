Awareness grows in Edward’s name in Lytham garden

Lytham’s community has dug deep to create a lasting memorial to Fylde youngster Edward Dee.

Justin and Elizabeth Dee, parents of the 10-year-old who died of meningitis in 2016, were joined by a small squad of volunteers to create a garden in Edward’s name at Haven Road, Lytham.

Elizabeth, who has raised thousands of pounds for Meningitis Now and other good causes via the Edward Dee Forever Fund and the Edward Dee Fund, hopes the garden, complete with appropriate signage, will help raise awareness of the charities and the need to be vigilant for the signs of meningitis.

“To have the garden and support and engage with the community with this project feels special and look forward to lots more happening there,” said Elizabeth.

“We hope people will take a look at the garden if they’re in the area, take a seat and stop for a while, think about and remember the story behind the garden and if they’d like to help out too, please pull out a weed if they see one and get in touch if you can spare some time to help keep these gardens looking bloomin’ lovely.”

Greg Anderton, founder and owner of Leafy Lytham and also a committee member of Lytham in Bloom, designed the garden.

He said: “I am delighted to be involved in what is a very worthy project indeed. Raising awareness of meningitis is very important.”