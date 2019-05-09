Awards celebrate the best of Blackpool

From being a good neighbour to helping maintain communal gardens - council tenants in Blackpool have been recognised for their contributions to the community.

Blackpool Coastal Housing (BCH), which manages homes on behalf of Blackpool Council, highlighted the efforts of individuals and groups at its 12th annual community awards ceremony held at the Imperial Hotel on North Promenade.

Winners line up at the BCH community awards ceremony

Chief executive John Donnellon said: “The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the work our customers and residents do to help strengthen and develop both our local communities and the services we provide at BCH.

“It was great to see so many of our involved customers and community groups attending the event and I would like to personally congratulate all who were nominated, those that were highly commended and of course the winners of each award.”

More than 170 volunteers and guests attended the ceremony with winners decided by a judging panel made up of BCH tenants, staff and board members.

Young Leaders award

Pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy with their award

Pupils from Highfield Leadership Academy for their work helping elderly and vulnerable residents go online.

Customer and Staff Choice

Blackpool Boys and Girls Club which this year employed a youth worker to provide a range of projects to make a difference to the lives of young people in the community.

Resident of the Year

New Revoe Residents Association

Shared by Penny Corney and Sarah Threlfall who were both described as heroes of their communities for their volunteering.

Community Action Stations

New Revoe Residents Association for work ranging from organising events to creating opportunities for young and old residents in Revoe. The association was also recognised recently at the national 24housing awards where it won the ‘Excellence in Community Action’ award.

Highly commended - The Magic Club in Claremont.

Learner of the Year

Chantelle Quinn for achieving her Level 2 Functional Skills, growing in confidence and gaining life skills which have enabled her to progress in daily life.

Highly commended - Stephen Philips.

Working Together

Connor McGregor for his partnership working with BCH and environmental contractors to help transform his community. Connor has helped to maintain the communal grassed areas and raised beds and is also involved in the design and delivery of the internal decoration of his own and fellow residents' communal stairwells.

High commended - Jackie Arthur and Karl Barrett.

Helping Hand award

Barry Wright for the support he provides to his neighbours, ensuring that where he lives is a safe and pleasant place for all to enjoy.

Highly commended - Viv Critchley.

Breaking the Barriers

Jack Cope for his commitment to transforming his life and finding a job with the help of the BCH More Positive Together team.

Highly commended - Ellen Shakespeare.

Tenant Project Fund award

HIS Provision for its contribution to the community at Grange Park through its volunteering scheme which has provided support to many people.

Highly commended - Mereside and Friends in Action (MAFIA) Association.

Making a Difference award

The TOWER Scrutiny Panel for its contribution to continually progress the organisation.