Art is symbol of peace at Lytham school

An art installation symbolising peace and acceptance was welcomed at a Lytham school.

AKS Lytham celebrated the official installation of its ‘Peace Pole’ on May 13.

The art piece, donated by St Annes Mayor Karen Henshaw and sponsored by local Rotary Clubs, is inscribed with ‘Peace be with you’ in six languages, Arabic, English, Hebrew, Hindi, Spanish and Chinese, as the school has pupils who speak them.

A school spokesman said: “By planting the Peace Pole in our community, we have linked with people all over the world who have also planted Peace Poles, in the same spirit of peace. There are thousands of Peace Poles in many countries around the world, dedicated as monuments to peace and to serve as constant reminders for us all. However, there are not many Peace Poles in Lancashire and we are very grateful to have one in our school grounds.

“During the celebration the senior school choir played some uplifting songs and one of the pupils shared a beautiful poem about peace. We listened to a selection of faith leaders explain what peace means to them in their own personal way.”

The Peace Pole is made of Scottish larch, and was constructed and installed by Andy Wall and the school groundsmen.